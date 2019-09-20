News

Photos, video show Texas Game Wardens rescuing flood victims

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator

Texas Game Warden

Texas - Texas Game Wardens posted photos and video to social media of some of the high-water rescues wardens conducted Thursday.

Tropical Depression Imelda has continued to dump rain in parts of eastern Texas since Monday, with some areas seeing more than 40 inches of rainfall, KSAT meteorologists say.

Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of emergency Thursday due to the flooding.

Ranchers can be seen in the video above, saving horses from flood waters on Cypresswood Drive near Spring. Edward Gonzalez and his wife captured the incident on their way home Thursday, including a tense moment when a man was swept into nearby bushes.

See photos and video from Texas Game Wardens below:

