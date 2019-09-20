Photos, video show Texas Game Wardens rescuing flood victims

Texas - Texas Game Wardens posted photos and video to social media of some of the high-water rescues wardens conducted Thursday.

Tropical Depression Imelda has continued to dump rain in parts of eastern Texas since Monday, with some areas seeing more than 40 inches of rainfall, KSAT meteorologists say.

Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of emergency Thursday due to the flooding.

Ranchers can be seen in the video above, saving horses from flood waters on Cypresswood Drive near Spring. Edward Gonzalez and his wife captured the incident on their way home Thursday, including a tense moment when a man was swept into nearby bushes.

See photos and video from Texas Game Wardens below:

Texas Game Wardens continue to work in and around the Beaumont area, in coordination with state and local partners. #txwx #imelda pic.twitter.com/kI0dQfPRvV — Texas Game Warden (@TexasGameWarden) September 19, 2019

Your Texas Game Warden Search and Rescue team today near New Waverly. #txwx #imelda pic.twitter.com/2ngrncz65b — Texas Game Warden (@TexasGameWarden) September 19, 2019

Here are scenes from search-and-rescue operations today around Beaumont. @TexasGameWarden and @TPWDparks Police continue to work with partners on #Imelda response.#txwx pic.twitter.com/irvRxgGb0T — TX Parks & Wildlife (@TPWDnews) September 19, 2019

Texas Game Wardens and State Parks Police, in coordination with local and state authorities, continue rescues. In this case in the New Waverly area. #txwx #Imelda pic.twitter.com/JbXv9cUIel — Texas Game Warden (@TexasGameWarden) September 19, 2019

A brave young girl is carried through flood waters by @TexasGameWarden as search-and-rescue operations continue.#txwx #Imelda pic.twitter.com/wtISDltzj2 — TX Parks & Wildlife (@TPWDnews) September 19, 2019

Your Texas Game Warden, along with State Park Peace Officers, in rescues in and around the New Waverley area during the aftermath of #Imelda #TXWX pic.twitter.com/Fm2GFW25Ma — Texas Game Warden (@TexasGameWarden) September 19, 2019

