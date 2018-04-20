Photos, videos show student protests at schools across San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Students from schools across San Antonio participated in the national walkout on Friday, which marked the 19th anniversary of the 1999 Columbine High School massacre.

Students from all corners of San Antonio sent in video of their respective protests for stricter gun laws.

According to CNN, students are calling for several measures, including banning assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and bump stocks; mandating universal background checks; placing a minimum age of 21 on all gun purchases; implementing waiting periods between a gun purchase and gun transfers and allowing families to petition a court to remove guns from individuals at risk of injuring themselves.

Students sent in photos and video from their respective walkouts. Students can be heard chanting "no more silence, end gun violence," in some videos and in others, students observed a moment of silence for those killed in the Parkland, Florida school shooting.

