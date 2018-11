SAN ANTONIO - A woman suspected of DWI was arrested early Thursday in a restaurant parking lot on the city's Northeast Side.

Police said the woman was driving a pickup truck around 5 a.m. when her pickup bumped into a woman in the parking lot of a Jack-In-The-Box restaurant near Interstate 35 and Rittiman Road.

The injured woman was treated and released at the scene.

The driver was given a field sobriety test and was arrested, police said.

