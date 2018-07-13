Pickup truck rolls over during multi-vehicle accident, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A pickup truck rolled over during a multi-vehicle accident on Loop 410 overnight, San Antonio police said Friday.

The accident occurred just before 2 a.m. on the access road of Loop 410 near Culebra Road.

According to police, the pickup truck was traveling at a high-rate of speed when it ran into the back of a silver sedan, causing the chain-reaction multi-vehicle crash.

The silver sedan hit the back of a van which ultimately hit the back of an 18-wheeler, police said. The driver of the silver sedan and a passenger of the van and her children all were all transported to University Hospital as a precaution. None had serious injuries, police said.

The driver of the pickup truck told police he was looking at the floorboard of the vehicle when the crash occurred. Police said he would be tested for a DWI.

Authorities said the investigation into the crash is on-going.

