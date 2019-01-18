Pilot killed in plane crash near Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas - The pilot of a single-engline plane was killed when it crashed Thursday near Fredericksburg, according to officials.

Sgt. Orlando Moreno with the Texas Department of Public Safety, said the plane went down around 5 p.m. and the crash scene was found near Kerr Road just west of Fredericksburg.

Moreno said the pilot was the only person onboard and killed in the crash, and no one else was hurt.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be arriving Friday and conduct an investigation, Moreno said.

