Pitcher consoles opponent instead of celebrating with teammates

St. Paul, Minn. - There are plenty of examples of poor sportsmanship that go viral on the internet. This is not one of those clips. Instead, it's an example of great sportsmanship and true friendship.

A Minnesota pitcher struck out his opponent to win the game that would send his team to the state finals. But instead of joining the celebration with teammates, he walked over and hugged the batter he just struck out.

Ty Koehn and Jack Kocon played in Little League together when they were younger and have remained close friends.

Koehn said he wanted Kocon to know their friendship is more important than the game.

