Pizza delivery driver stabs man who claimed to have gun, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A pizza delivery driver is claiming self-defense after stabbing an intoxicated man at a gas pump on the West side Monday night.

The stabbing happened just before midnight in the 2300 block of SW 36th Street near Highway 90.

Police say the delivery driver had been arguing with the other man, who is suspected of being intoxicated at the time.

The driver told investigators, at one point, that other man told him he was going for his gun in his vehicle.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Officers said he appeared to be stable.

The driver was taken into custody for questioning.

However, police say it’s possible this could be a case of self defense and that he may not face any charges.

