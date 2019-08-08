Pizza Hut to close more than 500 restaurants

Tim Boyle/Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO - Pizza Hut is expected to close more than 500 restaurants over the next two years, according to reports.

The closings will affect low-performing restraurant locations as the company shifts more focus on delivery and carryout business.

Pizza Hut expects the number of stores to rebound as dine-in locations close and express units open, according to David. W. Gibbs, president of Yum! Brands.

"Our U.S. store count could drop to as low as 7,000 locations over the next 24 months, primarily driven by closures of underperforming dine-in restaurants, before rebounding to current levels and above in the future," Gibbs said, according to Food Business News.

A list of the stores expected to close has not yet been released.

