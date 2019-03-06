Pizza left in oven causes fire at pizzeria in building

SAN ANTONIO - A pizza left in an oven at a pizzeria was the cause of an overnight fire, San Antonio firefighters said Wednesday.

The fire was reported just before midnight Tuesday at the Maverick Building in the 600 block of North Presa Street.

Firefighters said smoke filled the building and that it had to be evacuated. After the smoke was vented everyone was allowed back inside, fire officials said.

The San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department both answered the call.

It is unclear who left the pizza in the oven.

