Planet Fitness offers free gym memberships for teens this summer

Teenagers have no excluse to be lazy this summer. Planet Fitness is offering all teens a free gym membership now through Sept. 1.

Anyone between the ages of 15 and 18 can visit any Planet Fitness location and sign up. Teens under the age of 18 will need to have a parent or guardian with them to sign a waiver allowing them to work out alone.

The gym is offering other incentives for teens. Anyone who signs up under the Teen Summer Challenge will be entered into the Planet Fitness Scholarship Sweepstakes. At the end of the summer, the gym will award one $500 scholarship in each state and one $5,000 grand prize. Teens can also earn prizes through the Planet Fitness social media pages.

Teens will only be allowed to work out at the center where they initially sign up.

