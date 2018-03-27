News

Planned Parenthood branch calls for Disney princess who's had an abortion

Planned Parenthood in Keystone has deleted tweet in response to backlash

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator
Andrew Burton/Getty Images

KEYSTONE, Penn. - A branch of Planned Parenthood in Keystone, Pennsylvania, tweeted an image Tuesday on the branch's account calling on Disney to create a princess who’s had an abortion.

The tweet has since been deleted, but it’s still being shared as a screenshot. 

TRENDING: Florida woman shares photos, video of giant rattlesnake found in open field

The tweet also called for Disney princesses who are pro-choice, undocumented immigrants, union workers and transgender.

Planned Parenthood Keystone has yet to address the now-deleted tweet.

LOCAL: Female juror faints while panel views sex tapes in trial of ex-attorney Mark Benavides

Here’s what some Twitter users had to say:

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.