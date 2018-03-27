Planned Parenthood branch calls for Disney princess who's had an abortion

Andrew Burton/Getty Images

KEYSTONE, Penn. - A branch of Planned Parenthood in Keystone, Pennsylvania, tweeted an image Tuesday on the branch's account calling on Disney to create a princess who’s had an abortion.

The tweet has since been deleted, but it’s still being shared as a screenshot.

The tweet also called for Disney princesses who are pro-choice, undocumented immigrants, union workers and transgender.

Planned Parenthood Keystone has yet to address the now-deleted tweet.

Here’s what some Twitter users had to say:

Earlier, Planned Parenthood suggested ‘we need a Disney princess who’s had an abortion’ and then they deleted it.



So, in case you missed it: pic.twitter.com/BQV5lBsVNi — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) March 27, 2018

We need a planned parenthood who is strictly there to provide affordable low cost care for women who don’t have insurance. Period. Not to push an agenda. — chelsey (@autumn_amberr) March 27, 2018

Next Frozen movie needs an abortion subplot https://t.co/VAFtzBbdH8 — Charlie Nash 🌲 ☭ (@MrNashington) March 27, 2018

we need a disney princess who beat the patriots in the super bowl



we need a disney princess who threw for 6 tds, 1 int and 72.6% completion in the playoffs



we need nick foles



buffalo bills, I am tweeting at you, please trade for nick foles — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) March 27, 2018

Thinking Planned Parenthood Keystone received a cease and desist order from @disney a nanosecond after they hit the “Tweet” button. https://t.co/Y9Jw4hRedX — Sandi Rosenfeld (@sandi_libramoon) March 27, 2018

You realize that Planned Parenthood Keystone is just one facility and not their headquarters right? Furthermore the account your accusing isn't even a certified/verified account. — Jeffrey (@jeffsho69) March 27, 2018

The official PP website links to that specific Twitter account. https://t.co/9tksY4lR8V — Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) March 27, 2018

