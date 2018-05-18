Plans move forward for Valor Club in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - The city of San Antonio on Thursday approved a controversial 215-acre development on the Southeast Side known as the Valor Club.

In an establishment that was first proposed about six years ago near Pecan Valley Drive and East Southcross Boulevard, with promises that it would be geared toward veterans and their families, most of the Valor Club has yet to be built.

For that reason, people in the area say they don’t trust the developer to complete the project this time around.

The people behind the Valor Club plan to break ground on the $200 million development this summer.

