Plans to develop area around Hays Street Bridge denied by HDRC

SAN ANTONIO - Plans to develop the area around the Hays Street Bridge were denied by San Antonio’s Historic and Design Review Commission last week.

Developer Mitch Myer presented a plan to build a multistory apartment complex next to the bridge. The city’s director of planning will make a decision on whether the plans should move forward.

The plans have been met with resistance for years by area residents who say the complex will ruin the historic area and view.

The director of planning has until March 23 to make a decision.

