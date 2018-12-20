Plans to expand church in Leon Valley met with opposition from council members, residents

LEON VALLEY, Texas - A Leon Valley church is fighting to grow its congregation and build a larger worship center, but it’s getting some tough resistance from City Council and some neighbors.

St. John Baptist Church, on the corner of Huebner and Evers roads, has been there for 12 years and is looking to build a new church closer to Huebner, where it can be more visible.

Pastor Herman Price Jr. said the church has about 300 members who currently attend on Sundays.

“The [new] church will seat 500. I would think that’s a community-friendly church,” he said.

The church owns 9 acres, which are split between 6 acres of residential, or R-1 zone, and 3 acres of retail, or B-2 zone. Price said efforts to change the zone to B-3, or commercial zoning, failed.

“The church is not allowed to build on B-2, on retail property,” he said. “To move our church forward, we want our church to be located closer to Huebner Road, where our retail property is.”

The city zoning commission board has heard the request but has recommended that the council not amend the B-2 zone to include institutions like churches.

City Manager Kelly Kuenstler said homeowners in the area are concerned about how the zoning change could impact the future of the property if the church decides to sell.

“The fear is increased traffic, increased use of roads, increased noise and light pollution,” she said. “They don’t want the property used for a heavier use than it’s already zoned for.”

About 80 letters, most in opposition, have been received by the city in regard to the request. As it currently stands, Kuenstler said, there is nothing stopping the church from expanding on the rest of the property.

Price said they’ve tried to be good neighbors and their effort is to help lift the community, so it’s frustrating.

“They're not encouraging churches to grow in Leon Valley,” Price said.

The debate even prompted a passionate response from Councilman Benny Martinez on Tuesday about whether or not the council should expand its courtesy notification about the zoning change to neighbors beyond the 200 feet legally required.

“We have the authority to do what we want. We are (the) City Council,” he said to the council staff. “If someone objects to that, they will have to take us to court and have them determine that we did something wrong. Until then, it stands.”

Kuenslter’s response: “The City Council are policymakers, and they do have to abide by the codes and laws of the state of Texas.”

The City Council will have a second hearing on Jan. 15, 2019, and will possibly take a vote on whether or not the church will be granted a zoning change.

Price said the church has already invested more than $20,000 on architects and attorneys. They hope the council will allow them to do what they want with all their property.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.