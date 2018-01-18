Plans unveiled for Cesar Chavez March in SA

SAN ANTONIO - Plans were unveiled on the steps of City Hall on Thursday for the 22nd annual Cesar E. Chavez March For Justice that will be held in downtown San Antonio.

Chavez's grandson, Andres P. Chavez, will be the grand marshal of the march, which is scheduled for March 24.

The march attracts hundreds of people who honor the life and legacy of the late civil rights and labor leader.

"We use it as an opportunity to bring some education to the surface of the life and legacy of Cesar Chavez, but also the principals and teachings that Cesar left us," said Ernest Martinez, chairman of The Cesar E. Chavez Legacy and Educational Foundation.

Chavez and Dolores Huerta, of San Antonio, in 1962 co-founded the National Farm Workers Association, which led to many improvements for union laborers.

Participants are encouraged to bring canned goods to the march to donate to the San Antonio Food Bank for its "Yes, We CAN Campaign Food Drive."

The march will have a new route this year, starting at the corner of South Brazos and Guadalupe streets and ending at Hemisfair Park.

