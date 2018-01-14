Plate sale organized for kids who lost mom in murder-suicide

SAN ANTONIO - More than a dozen volunteers cooked up a storm on Saturday for a hamburger plate sale benefiting a family who lost their mother in a murder-suicide days after Christmas.

Family of Linda Vela gathered at the Diehard Auto Center on Wurzbach Road to sell $7 hamburger plates. All of the money going to the four kids she left behind.

At 24 years old, Marissa Liserio assumed responsibility for her younger siblings.

Lisero and boyfriend Javier Muniz shared a one bedroom apartment, but quickly moved into a three bedroom to accommodate her younger siblings.

"Just don't stop helping these kids," Muniz said. "They lost their mother and all the help that we can get is great right now -- again, these kids' lives aren't going to stop. Whether it's money for groceries, or just even advice for Marissa and I, we appreciate anything we can get."

The community has been a tremendous help in fundraising. Those who purchased plates said they want to make sure the kids, ages, 10, 12 and 14, can have a good life.

The family doesn't have a fundraising goal for the day and will be at the DieHard Auto Center at 8551 Wurzbach Road until 6 p.m. Saturday.

