Play ball! SAFD, SAPD unite on softball field to fight cancer

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and firefighters hit the same streets every day to keep the city safe, but in September, they’ll square off on the softball field to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The Guns N Hoses charity softball game between the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department will be held Sept. 22 at the Nelson Wolff Stadium at 5757 Highway 90.

Ahead of the game, a safety fair will be held in the parking lot at 4 p.m. It will include police and fire demos, as well as displays from CPS Energy, Valero Alamo Bowl, San Antonio Food Bank, San Antonio Library and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The main event will then kick off at 7 p.m. on the softball field, where the fire department will take on the police department in a friendly game of softball.

Tickets for the event are $5 for ages 13 and up. Ages 12 and under can enter for free.

The San Antonio Police Department's team and San Antonio Fire Department's team huddle together for a prayer before the 2017 Guns N Hoses charity softball game.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.