Pleasanton Puma: 4 tranquilizers needed to subdue, relocate mountain lion

PLEASANTON, Texas - National Cat Day took on a whole different meaning for Pleasanton police Monday when a mountain lion was spotted in the area.

A male mountain lion, estimated to be between 9 and 12 months old, was spotted near the 3800 block of Hopyard Road Monday afternoon.

Pleasanton Police Department and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife were on hand to help wrangle the puma which required four tranquilizers to fully subdue the cat before he could be safely moved.

The mountain lion will be relocated to a safer, undisclosed location, according to a Facebook post from PPD.

