Pluckers Wing Bar offering free food this week in Selma

SELMA, Texas - Pluckers is opening its first location near San Antonio in Selma and if you’re prepared to brave the line, you’ll get free food this week.

Before each Pluckers opens, the restaurant offers free food for guests to help train their staff.

The full menu is available to order with just a few exceptions which are listed on a card that’s given to customers when they arrive.

There is a four-person limit per table however that includes children and there are no exceptions.

Incomplete parties will have to wait until every person arrives before being seated during training week.

Each guest can order an entree of their choice and alcohol will be available for purchase.

One appetizer or one dessert will be provided for each table as well.

Only a designated number of guests can eat during each shift and no additional guests will be allowed after the number has been reached, so it’s best to show up early.

Dine-in times for the Pluckers free food offer are available Tuesday through Friday for lunch and dinner.

Lunch hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner hours will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

