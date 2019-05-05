Police: 1 arrested after critically injuring woman in head-on drunken driving crash

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - One person is in custody following a head-on collision that sent a 43-year-old woman to a hospital in critical condition late Saturday night.

New Braunfels police said a 66-year-old man was driving his Chevrolet pickup in the wrong direction near Loop 337 around 11 p.m. when he hit a Mazda head-on, seriously injuring a 43-year-old woman passenger in the Mazda.

Authorities said the woman was flown to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the pickup was found to be intoxicated and was taken into custody by the Comal County Sheriff's Office on a charge of intoxication assault, a third-degree felony. His name has not yet been released.

Authorities shut down the 1200 block of Loop 337 in both directions for 4 1/2 hours while they investigated the crash. It has since been reopened.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.