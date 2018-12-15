1 hospitalized after driver loses control of car, hits vehicle head-on, police say

SAN ANTONIO - One person was detained Saturday after they lost control of their vehicle, hitting an oncoming car early Saturday morning, police said.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, was speeding down Westover Hills Boulevard lost control of their vehicle at Raba Drive, according to police.

Authorities said the car spun, crossed a median and hit an oncoming vehicle. No one in the vehicle that was hit head-on was injured, police said. However, a passenger in the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver is facing charges in connection with the crash, according to police.

