Police: 12-year-old boy arrested for terroristic threats against school bus riders

NEW BRAUNFELS - A 12-year-old boy is in custody at the Guadalupe County Juvenile Detention Center after police said he made threatening comments against his fellow school bus riders.

New Braunfels police arrested the boy Thursday morning following his threatening comments made the day before.

In a letter sent by the New Braunfels Independent School District, the boy was a student at New Braunfels Middle School and was charged with making a terroristic threat.

@NBPDTX detains New Braunfels Middle School student today for making terroristic threat. Details @ https://t.co/KZdvxIgEBE — New Braunfels ISD (@NewBraunfelsISD) May 17, 2018

NBPD officials said they learned of the boy’s threats after the district’s transportation department reported the incident to the middle school’s campus administration.

“An investigation was conducted and the 12-year-old student was detained (Thursday) morning at the campus before being transported to the Guadalupe County Juvenile Detention Center,” the Police Department said.

Below is the full statement sent to all parents and staff from the school district:

"This morning, a male student who attends New Braunfels Middle School was detained by New Braunfels Police Department and charged with making a Terroristic Threat. The student made the threat against his fellow bus riders. NBISD Transportation Department reported the incident to the campus and NBPD was notified. In a situation like this, the student’s punishment at the campus level will be based on the results of a student discipline hearing and could result in off-campus placement. Please know that we take every threat seriously and work cooperatively with law enforcement to investigate each incident."

