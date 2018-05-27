News

Police: $14K in drugs sent to wrong address, police waiting for rightful owner to claim

By Mariah Medina - Digital Journalist

COLUMBUS, Indiana - An Indiana homeowner called police on Monday after $14,000 in narcotics were wrongfully shipped to their home.

Columbus Police said they're holding the 358 packages of THC Vape Juice that were sent to the home for the packages' rightful owner. While vape juice, the liquid substance that goes in e-cigarettes and vaporizers, is legal, THC is not.

THC is the chemical compound found in cannabis that gives users "a euphoric high," according to Leafly.

"Stop by and see us during regular business hours to claim," the department tweeted Sunday. "Don't forget your ID #dontsmokeandmail #oopsie."

