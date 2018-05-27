Police: $14K in drugs sent to wrong address, police waiting for rightful owner to claim

COLUMBUS, Indiana - An Indiana homeowner called police on Monday after $14,000 in narcotics were wrongfully shipped to their home.

Columbus Police said they're holding the 358 packages of THC Vape Juice that were sent to the home for the packages' rightful owner. While vape juice, the liquid substance that goes in e-cigarettes and vaporizers, is legal, THC is not.

THC is the chemical compound found in cannabis that gives users "a euphoric high," according to Leafly.

"Stop by and see us during regular business hours to claim," the department tweeted Sunday. "Don't forget your ID #dontsmokeandmail #oopsie."

Asking for a friend.... I hear CPD is looking for the owner of 358 packages of THC Vape Juice with a street value of $14,000 mailed to the wrong house in Columbus yesterday. Stop by and see us during regular business hours to claim. Don't forget your ID #dontsmokeandmail #oopsie pic.twitter.com/gHInRQ1dWl — Columbus IN Police (@Columbus_Police) May 22, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.