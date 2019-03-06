Police: 16-year-old taken to hospital after being grazed by bullet

SAN ANTONIO - A 16-year-old boy was taken to an area hospital after he was grazed by a bullet on the city's South Side, San Antonio police said Wednesday.

The incident was reported just after 10 p.m. in the parking lot of the Rosemont at University Park Apartments, which are found near Loop 410 and Moursund Boulevard.

According to police, the teen was wounded outside the apartments when an unknown number of assailants fired.

The unidentified teen was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for his injuries. He is expected to be OK.

A reason for the shooting also is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

