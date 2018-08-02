Police: 2 brothers arrested, accused of robbing ride-share driver at gunpoint

NEW BRAUNFELS - The New Braunfels Police Department announced the arrest of two men who authorities said are brothers accused of striking a ride-share driver in the head with handguns before taking off with stolen cash.

Officials said Zion Jacob Limon, 20, and Joshua Elijah Limon, 18, are being charged with several felonies that include aggravated robbery.

The Police Department said officers were called to the 400 block of Landa Street where a 26-year-old ride-share driver said two men had just robbed him.

@NBPDTX makes two arrests following Aggravated Robbery last night. Details here: https://t.co/fzYHE4JCzM pic.twitter.com/k6YrTiCw5H — New Braunfels Police (@NBPDTX) August 2, 2018

Police said the driver told officers that Zion Limon and Joshua Limon entered his vehicle after arriving at their location in the 700 block of Bell Street.

When Zion Limon and Joshua Limon got in, the driver said they pulled out handguns and demanded cash from him before striking him in the head with the firearms.

NBPD officials said Zion Limon and Joshua Limon took off with an undisclosed amount of cash from the driver. The victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening from the armed robbery and refused to be transported to an area hospital, officials said.

Police said investigating officers found Zion Limon and Joshua Limon nearby at an apartment complex in the 700 block of Howard Street where stolen prescription medication and a half-pound of marijuana was found inside.

Police said Zion Limon and Joshua Limon are in the Comal County Jail on charges of aggravated robbery, possession of a controlled substance -- penalty group 2, possession of a controlled substance -- penalty group 3 and possession of marijuana.

