Police: 2 teens shot at party in vacant lot

SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating after two teens were shot at a West Side house party early Sunday morning.

According to police, there were several underage people drinking at the party in the 2200 block of South Trinity Street when shots rang out. Two boys, one 16-year-old and an 18-year-old, were shot in the leg, and the suspects fled the scene, police said.

Witnesses were unable to give police a description of the suspects. However, police are still investigating and will talk with the two victims.

Both teens were taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

