SAPD: 2 men with shotguns force way into West Side home, demand drugs

SAN ANTONIO - Two men brandishing firearms forced their way into a home on the city's West Side and demanded drugs overnight, San Antonio police said Thursday.

The incident was reported just after midnight at a home in the 320 block of Noria Street, not far from South Zarzamora Street and Frio City Road.

According to police, the two unidentified men forced their way into the home and then demanded narcotics from the people inside.

Police said the residents didn't have any to give and that's when the two men fled the scene.

Police did not disclose a description of the culprits. Their investigation is ongoing.

