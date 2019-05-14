Police: 3 in custody after carjacking, vehicle chase on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - Three people were taken into police custody after stealing a vehicle at gunpoint and leading officers on a slow-speed vehicle chase late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. Monday when a Dodge Dart was stolen in the 300 block of Eland Drive, not far from Vance Jackson Road on the city's Northwest Side.

According to police, SAPD used their Eagle helicopter to track down the stolen vehicle and tried to pull the vehicle over. That's when, police said, the Dodge Dart sped off, leading officers on a chase along Loop 410 and Interstate 10.

Police said a second vehicle was following the Dodge Dart and also fled when officers attempted to close in.

The Dodge Dart eventually crashed on the highway and the culprits tried to flee on foot, police said. The pair from inside the vehicle were eventually caught not far from the crash on Ingleside Drive.

Authorities said a third suspect involved in the theft was apprehended a short time later at an apartment complex on Jackson Keller Road where they found the second, also stolen, vehicle.

At this time, the name and ages of the people taken into custody are not known. Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

