Police: 3 in custody after overnight crime spree on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested three people and are searching for fourth following an overnight crime spree on the city's West Side.

According to police, the four suspects around 1 a.m. fired several gunshots into cars just before pointing a handgun at a man and firing a single shot into the air.

Authorities said witnesses indentified the suspects and gave them a description of their car, a gold sedan with a tail light out.

Police said they also tied a robbery of an individual in a parking lot of a 7-Eleven convenience store to the suspects as well. In that instance, police said the suspects' getaway car matched their vehicle.

Police said they were able to make an arrest after receiving word that the suspects were spotted at a Quick Time convenience store found near FM 78 and Gibbs Sprawl Road.

Officers there purposely waited for the suspects to go inside to avoid a car chase, officials said.

Police said two of the men, however, tried to run. They caught one but another got away, authorities said. They also arrested a second man and teenage girl, who both chose not to run.

The two men arrested are in their 20s and police said they know the name of the man who got away.

At this time, the names of the men arrested have not been released. Police said their investigation is ongoing.

