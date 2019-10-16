Police: 3 men steal cellphones, tablets from T-Mobile store

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the people responsible for a theft.

The theft occurred Sept. 10 at a T-Mobile store in the 5700 block of Northwest Loop 410.

According to police, three men entered the store and had one of them remove the clerk away from the display counter. That's when, police said, the other two men took cellphones and tablets from the display shelves.

The men then fled in an unknown vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

