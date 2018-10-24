Police: 37-year-old man shot 3 times outside Northeast Side home

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating after a 37-year-old man was found shot three times outside a home on the city's Northeast Side.

Police were called just before midnight to the home in the 4000 block of Coral Sunrise, which is located not far from North Foster Road and Binz-Engleman Road.

According to police, officers responded to find the victim shot three times in the lower abdomen. Investigators said the victim was not very talkative to officers, but did give a name to police.

The victim was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition. His name has not been released.

At this time, police have not disclosed a motive for the shooting. So far no arrests have been made in the case. The investigation is ongoing.

