Police: 6 in custody after robbery turns to standoff on North Side

SAN ANTONIO - Six people in custody after a robbery on the North Side turned into a standoff at an apartment complex early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

According to police, just before 5 a.m. officers were called to the Westmount at Cape Cod Apartment Homes in the 13000 block of Blanco Road, not far from Wurbach Parkway and Phil Hardberger Park after receiving reports of a stolen vehicle.

Police said the vehicle was stolen from the parking lot and that they were able to corner some of the suspects inside an apartment unit, leading to the brief standoff. Three people -- two men and one woman -- eventually surrendered to police.

Authorities say they also took three others into custody at that location. Police did say, however, that one person is still at large, believed to be in possession of the stolen vehicle. The search for that person is ongoing.

There were no reports of injuries.

