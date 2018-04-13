Standoff with suspect tied to robbery of a Cash America Pawn, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A standoff involving San Antonio police is currently taking place at an apartment home on the city's Southeast Side.

The standoff is at the home on East Southcross near South New Braunfels Avenue.

According to Officer Carlos Ortiz with SAPD, the incident is tied to an earlier robbery that occurred at a Cash America Pawn, located in the 6800 block of West Military around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Hostage negotiators have been heard making announcements on a loudspeaker telling someone to come out of an apartment.

Police were seen earlier taking two people in handcuffs who likely came out of the home on their own.

The streets in the area are currently shut down as authorities work at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information

