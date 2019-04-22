'Police ahead' sign thwarts Florida deputies' speed trap

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies in Florida say a hand-painted sign that read "police ahead" thwarted their speed enforcement operation last week.

According to a Facebook post on the Collier County Sheriff's Office's page, deputies conducted the operation at the request of members of the community.

The Facebook post stated that after spending a significant amount of time in the area, they only caught one speeding driver. As officers were leaving the area, they saw the wooden sign with neon letters approximately a quarter of a mile from where officers were parked.

Authorities wrote, "well played, Anonymous Sign Artist. Well played."

One person remarked, "So fascinated that people would much rather ignore a speed limit sign and obey a piece of wood that’s been spray painted."

Another suggested placing the signs in problem areas across town, saying, "They will slow down. Apparently the sign worked."

