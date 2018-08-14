More than 20 storage units on Northwest Side hit by burglars

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested one man and are looking for at least one more in connection with a major burglary at a Northwest Side storage facility.

Police say the manager of Storage Depot, located in the 9000 block of Huebner Road, called them around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday after getting an alert on his phone and noticing unusual activity on surveillance cameras that he accessed remotely.

Within just a few minutes of arriving at the business, police caught one man attempting to climb over a fence and escape.

They said he was carrying two garbage bags filled with items taken from the storage units.

Officers arrested him and conducted a search of the area for one or two other suspects. However, they did not find anyone else.

Later, several officers returned to the scene with items they found scattered in the area and believed also were stolen from the storage units.

The manager told KSAT 12 that there has been a rash of storage unit burglaries lately that are similar to this one.

