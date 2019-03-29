Police arrest man accused of breaking into building, pawning stolen items

SAN ANTONIO - Police say a 26-year-old man was caught on surveillance video breaking into an office building downtown.

Authorities matched the video to security footage taken at a pawn shop nearby.

According to an arrest affidavit, James Blakely stole laptops and tablets and pawned them on the same day.

About two weeks later, he tried pawning items at another store, police said.

Blakely used his ID, and police were able to track him down.

He is charged with burglary of a building.

