Police arrest man accused of stabbing Dollar General employee, robbing store

SAN ANTONIO - Police have arrested the man who, they believe, robbed a Dollar General and stabbed an employee more than two months ago.

Albert Pacheco, 50, is charged with aggravated robbery. Police said Pacheco attacked an employee at the Dollar General in the 3300 block of Southwest Military Drive.

According to police, Pacheco stormed into the store in December and demanded money from the clerk.

Investigators said Pacheco and an employee got in a fight, and that Pacheco stabbed the clerk, who suffered cuts to his face and throat.

Pacheco was arrested Thursday after he was identified in a photo lineup.

