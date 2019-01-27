Police arrest man suspected of robbing SW Side food mart at knifepoint

SAN ANTONIO - Police on Saturday arrested a man suspected of robbing a food mart on the Southwest Side.

Authorities said 36-year-old Matthew Avalos robbed the Lucky Food Store, located in the 900 block of Cupples Road, on Jan. 18.

Police said Avalos entered the store, brandished a knife and demanded money from the cash register. He got away with an undisclosed amount of money. According to police, Avalos carried out the crime using a stolen vehicle.

Authorities issued a Crime Stoppers alert for Avalos, but it's unclear if he was arrested based on a tip.

Police spotted Avalos on the South Side on Saturday afternoon and conducted surveillance before taking him into custody at a gas station.

Police believe Avalos may have been involved in other robberies.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.