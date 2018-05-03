Police arrest man who attacked jogger at Elmendorf Lake Park

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio park police acted fast to catch a robbery suspect who attacked a jogger Wednesday evening.

Jesus Antonio Madrigal, 20, was arrested and charged with second degree robbery.

According to SAPD’s Facebook page, a woman was running on a trail at Elmendorf Lake Park when Madrigal came up from behind and grabbed her.

Police said Madrigal grabbed her by her wrists, threatened her and demanded she give him her phone.

The jogger told another park patron who came by and Madrigal fled on a bicycle.

Park police officers Garry Martinez and Antonio DeHoyos were in the area and found Madrigal nearby on the opposite side of the park.

Madrigal’s bond was set at $20,000, according to central magistrate records.

