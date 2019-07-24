Police arrest murder suspect after body found in bed of truck

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested a suspect in the death of a man whose body was found Tuesday in the bed of a truck in the 1100 block of Mauermann Road.

Gavino Vara, 51, is charged with murder.

Officers got a call reporting an abandoned truck at about 8 a.m. Tuesday. When an officer responded to the scene, he found the body in the truck bed.

Police say during their investigation, they located a crime scene in the 11600 block of Palo Alto. Witnesses told them the victim was trying to break up an argument when Vara shot and killed him.

Vara was arrested without incident, police said.

