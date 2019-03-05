Police arrest suspect wanted for 7-Eleven robbery, other robberies

SAN ANTONIO - A man who was wanted for a robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store on the city's Northside and two other robberies has now been arrested.

Authorities took JB Thomas, 42, into custody Saturday after he was on the run for more than a year.

On Feb. 22, 2018, officers responded around 4:20 a.m. to the 7-Eleven in the 1300 block of West Hildebrand Avenue for a report of a robbery in progress.

The victim, a store clerk, told police Thomas -- later identified as the suspect -- entered the store, approached the counter and demanded money, according to an arrest affidavit.

Fearing for his life after Thomas began motioning as if he had a weapon in his pocket, the man gave Thomas $60 from the cash register. Thomas took off on foot before police arrived, the affidavit said.

A month after the robbery, San Antonio police released images captured on the store's surveillance video of the suspect.

Police said a witness, who has known Thomas since 2012, provided detectives with information that identified Thomas as the suspect who robbed the 7-Eleven and committed two other robberies.

In the affidavit, the witness was able to give the shoes Thomas seen wearing during the 7-Eleven surveillance footage to police.

The shoes, as well as clothing worn in all three robberies, were collected as evidence, police said.

According to online records, Thomas has previous arrests for possession of a controlled substance and assault causing bodily injury.

Thomas is facing three counts of robbery, which is a second-degree felony. His bail has been set at $30,000.

