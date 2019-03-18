Police: As many as 10 gunshots fired at far West Side home, no one hurt

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating after someone fired multiple gunshots at a home on the city's far West Side early Monday morning.

The shooting was called in shortly before 4:30 a.m. in the 7400 block of Westfield Drive, which is found not far from West Military Drive and Highway 90.

According to police, as many as 10 shots were fired in the direction of the home. Police said there were about 10 people inside the house, including a bunch of children who were having a sleepover.

No one, however, was hit by any of the gunfire.

Police did not disclose a description of a potential suspect. Their investigation is ongoing.

