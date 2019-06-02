Police ask public for help locating murder suspect

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police Saturday identified a murder suspect for whom they're searching in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred last month.

Police identified 45-year-old Joe Rodriguez, also known as "Cano," as a suspect in the death of Ruben Solis. According to authorities, Rodriguez is Solis' uncle and had been staying at the Roselawn Apartment complex with Solis where Solis was found stabbed May 19.

Police at the scene the morning of the murder said someone knocked on the front door of the apartment and Solis opened the door. Solis and the other person started arguing, which eventually turned into a fight in the apartment living room, according to authorities. A woman and child were in the apartment, as well.

Homicide detectives need help locating murder suspect Joe Rodriguez a.k.a “Cano.” He is accused in the May 19, 2019 murder of his nephew Ruben Solis that occurred at the Roselawn Apartments. Anyone with info can call (210) 207-7635 or they may submit information anonymously. pic.twitter.com/Mxo8ylVtQe — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) June 1, 2019

During the fight, the person knocked at the door pulled out a knife and stabbed Solis several times in the upper body before running out of the apartment, according to police.

Solis was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the Bexar County medical examiner.

Police are asking the public for help locating Rodriguez.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department's Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.

The case number for this murder investigation is SAPD19105264.

