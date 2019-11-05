Police asking for help identifying porch pirate

SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a porch pirate spotted on a home camera on San Antonio's East Side.

A woman can be seen driving a Nissan into someone's driveway and getting out to steal a package off the victim's porch, according to a Facebook post from San Antonio Police Department's East SAFFE.

She was talking on her cell phone and police are hoping the decent photos of the car will help nab the woman.

Stealing packages became a state felony offense in Texas in September after Gov. Greg Abbott signed legislation that increased the punishment for package piracy.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Luis Tijerina at (210) 207-7184.

