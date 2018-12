NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A 32-year-old man turned himself in to Comal County authorities Saturday and is facing a charge of stalking.

New Braunfels police said Orlando Vela turned himself in around 5 a.m. and was booked on a third-degree felony charge of stalking. His bail was set at $100,000.

Police believe Vela may have victimized others. Those people are asked to call 830-221-4167.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.