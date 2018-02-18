Police catch 2 teens who escaped from juvenile correctional facility

SAN ANTONIO - Two teenagers who, authorities said, escaped from the Cyndi Taylor Krier Juvenile Treatment Center Sunday morning have been taken into custody.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the facility at 3621 Farm Road in South Bexar County around 10:30 a.m. for a report of two escaped juvenile inmates.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office said the two teens, 15 and 16, were out doing community service under staff and officer supervision at a nearby facility when they jumped a fence and escaped.

A San Antonio Police Department officer who assisted in the search for the two teens discovered their uniform jackets abandoned near Salado Creek around noon, then spotted the teens south of the facility at the corner of Center and Southton Road.

The two teens were arrested and taken to the Bexar County Juvenile Detention Center.

The spokesperson said one teen was in for assaulting a public servant and the other was in for misdemeanor theft.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.