Police chase ends in crash, foot chase in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas - A San Antonio man is accused of leading San Marcos police on high-speed chase and attempting to take an officer's stun gun during a foot chase.

Police were called about the burglary of a vehicle Saturday at the Premium Outlets. When police arrived, they saw a car leaving the outlets that matched a witness's description.

The officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the suspect, 32-year-old George Alvarado, ignored the officers and continued to speed on Interstate 35, police said.

Alvarado attempted to run a red light, causing him to strike another car. The impact caused Alvarado's car to spin out of control and flip on its side at the intersection of Bugg Lane and Highway 80, a press release said. No one was injured.

Alvarado got out of his car and led officers on a foot chase, police said. He tried to take a Taser weapon away from one officer, but instead was shocked with the weapon, which allowed officers to detain him.

Officers found approximately $1,000 in property taken during vehicle burglaries, police officials said.

Alvarado, faces five charges, including evading arrest with a vehicle, evading arrest detention, burglary of a vehicle, driving with license invalid with previous convictions and accident involving damage to vehicle.

He is being held in the Hays County Jail on bonds totalling $27,000.

