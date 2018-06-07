Police connect incarcerated man to 2017 fatal shooting

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department announced it has connected an incarcerated man to the slaying of a 45-year-old man who was found shot and killed at his home.

Police said Rene Corrales, 19, is now being charged with the murder of Mark Rios that occurred May 6, 2017.

Rios was found shot at his home in the 100 block of West Dickson Avenue on the city’s Southside. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died from his gunshot wounds.

SAPD officials said a follow-up investigation led to obtaining an arrest warrant on a murder charge for Corrales.

Corrales is being held at the Lopez State Jail in Edinburg, Texas, on an unrelated robbery charge.

In August 2017, Corrales was arrested after police said his fingerprints were found on a note that he slipped to a Chase Bank teller, demanding money.

