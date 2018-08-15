News

Police continue manhunt for armed fugitive at JBSA-Camp Bullis

Authorities to continue search in last known area of fugitive, officials say

By Adrian Garcia - Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO - The manhunt for an armed, dangerous fugitive who climbed the fence at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis and caused a lockdown Tuesday morning has now reached its second day.

Officials said despite the lockdown being lifted hours later around 5:30 p.m., the fugitive has not been taken into custody and remains at large.

"Air Force Security Forces will continue to maintain a presence in the suspect's last known area, and urge anyone in the area to report suspicious persons to either Security Forces or the San Antonio Police Department," officials said.

Officer Carlos Ortiz, an SAPD spokesman, said the manhunt began when the fugitive ran from officers who were responding to an incident at a mobile home in the 19000 block of Shady Lane Drive around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

When an officer questioned the man who was acting suspicious in a Ford F-250, that's when he took off running, Ortiz said. 

The man breached the fence at Camp Bullis just an hour later forcing the Army post to be placed on lockdown, officials said.

Police said the man is 6 feet tall with reddish-brown hair and a scruffy beard. He was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

The pickup truck the man was in turned out to be stolen out of San Antonio, Ortiz said.

Officials have also urged residents to stay on hard roads and to not pick up any hitchhikers in the area.

