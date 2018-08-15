Police continue manhunt for armed fugitive at JBSA-Camp Bullis

SAN ANTONIO - The manhunt for an armed, dangerous fugitive who climbed the fence at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis and caused a lockdown Tuesday morning has now reached its second day.

Officials said despite the lockdown being lifted hours later around 5:30 p.m., the fugitive has not been taken into custody and remains at large.

"Air Force Security Forces will continue to maintain a presence in the suspect's last known area, and urge anyone in the area to report suspicious persons to either Security Forces or the San Antonio Police Department," officials said.

Officer Carlos Ortiz, an SAPD spokesman, said the manhunt began when the fugitive ran from officers who were responding to an incident at a mobile home in the 19000 block of Shady Lane Drive around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

When an officer questioned the man who was acting suspicious in a Ford F-250, that's when he took off running, Ortiz said.

The man breached the fence at Camp Bullis just an hour later forcing the Army post to be placed on lockdown, officials said.

Police said the man is 6 feet tall with reddish-brown hair and a scruffy beard. He was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

The pickup truck the man was in turned out to be stolen out of San Antonio, Ortiz said.

Officials have also urged residents to stay on hard roads and to not pick up any hitchhikers in the area.

(Part 1 of 2) An armed suspect breached the fence at JBSA-Camp Bullis at approx. 10 a.m. today. San Antonio Police Dept. officers were in pursuit of the suspect who was driving a stolen vehicle on I-10 when he approached the Camp Bullis gate, which was closed. — JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) August 14, 2018

(Part 2 of 2) The suspect jumped over the fence & is believed to be armed & dangerous. AF Security Forces, local law enforcement, SAPD & U.S. Marshals are in pursuit of the suspect. JBSA-Camp Bullis is currently on lockdown. No other JBSA locations are affected by the lockdown. — JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) August 14, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.