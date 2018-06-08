Police: Couple charged with resisting arrest; Wife struck officer's head with 7-inch heel

LAREDO, Texas - A South Texas husband and wife were arrested after an incident in which the woman is accused of striking a police officer in the head with a 7 to 8 inch high heel, police said.

According to Laredo police, officers received a call Tuesday night regarding a woman allegedly dancing in heels on the driveway of a home with music blaring from an open garage door.

An officer responded but found no one outside. The officer checked inside the home to see if anything was wrong and found four children sleeping in their bedrooms by themselves with no adult supervision.

A man and a woman then arrived at the home on a motorcycle.

Police said the driver was notably intoxicated as they both got into a confrontation with the officer.

The man, identified as 42-year-old Ronald Carlson, would not answer why the children were left by themselves inside the home. The woman was identified as Jessica Carlson, 30.

The officer attempted to arrest Ronald Carlson, but he resisted.

At the same time, Jessica Carlson took off one of her high heel shoes and struck the officer's left front temple, police said.

Assistance arrived and one officer had to use his taser to control Ronald Carlson before both suspects were taken into custody.

Police said Ronald Carlson was charged with child abandonment, resisting arrest and DWI.

Jessica Carlson was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault on a peace officer and resisting arrest.

Child Protective Services were requested to the scene.

The officer who was struck in the head suffered minor injuries and has been released from the hospital, police said.

